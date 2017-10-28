Ibrahim: Ain al-Hilweh security measures improved

A day after it was publicized that a notorious Islamist had fled to Syria from the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim met with a Palestinian delegation over the situation in the camps. Speaking with the delegation from Palestinian factions and Islamist forces, Abbas specifically focused on the issue of wanted suspects hiding out in Ain al-Hilweh, in south Lebanon's Sidon.



The joint Palestinian security force presented Ibrahim with plans to increase security measures in the refugee camps – especially all over Ain al-Hilweh.



Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab confirmed to The Daily Star earlier this month that a Daesh- (ISIS) linked terror cell head fled Ain al-Hilweh at the time.

