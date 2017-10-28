Not so sweet: Confectioners’ shops shuttered in Bekaa

In a sour turn of events, State Security Friday shut down two sweet factories in Bekaa for a series of health violations, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The first was owned by a Lebanese national in Karak Noh, Zahle, and the second belonged to a Syrian national in Qaraoun.



The Internal Security Forces announced Friday that a suspected thief was arrested for stealing goods from a truck in Aramoun in Aley.



The Syrian national, identified as S.F. and born in 1997, was arrested on Oct. 25 after he reportedly robbed a man who was transporting goods from the town south of Beirut to the Beirut neighborhood of Haret Hreik.

