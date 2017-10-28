Rivals’ intransigence stalls vote committee progress

The committee, tasked with the implementation of the new electoral law, met Friday for the second time this week under Prime Minister Saad Hariri, but again failed to make any major breakthrough in narrowing differences over a voting formula to govern next year's parliamentary elections, Lebanon's first since 2009 .



"Minor progress was made, but there are still substantial differences," Machnouk told reporters after the committee's two-hour meeting held at Hariri's Beirut Downtown residence. He said the committee would meet again Monday, while reiterating that parliamentary elections, planned in May next year, would be held on time.



Later in the day, Machnouk struck back at critics who accused him of seeking to derail the elections and hindering the implementation of the new vote law.



The new law replaced the controversial 1960 majoritarian system used in the last elections.



Although the Cabinet had allocated $130 million for the biometric voting cards, Machnouk said last month that biometric ID cards would not be ready in time for the elections.

...