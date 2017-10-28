From Ain al-Hilweh to Idlib, Mawlawi joined Nusra

High profile fugitive Shadi Mawlawi has joined Islamist militant group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham in Syria's Idlib province, a Lebanese daily reported Saturday.



News broke Thursday that Mawlawi – wanted by the Lebanese state for planning several attacks against the Army in Tripoli – had fled south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh where he had been hiding from authorities and left the country several days previously with accomplices.



Al-Liwaa daily newspaper reported Saturday that Mawlawi had joined Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the al-Qaeda affiliated Nusra Front – in Syria.

