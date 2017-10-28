Mountain reconciliation a red line says Hasbani

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani Saturday said that electioneering should not endanger the mountain reconciliation agreement.



In 1983, Progressive Socialist Party and Lebanese Forces militias in the Chouf fought what would later become known as the War of the Mountain.



The road to reconciliation between local Christians and Druze culminated in 2001 with a historic visit to the mountain region by former Maronite Patriarch Nasrallah Butros Sfeir to meet PSP head, Walid Jumblatt.

...