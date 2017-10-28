Burt reaffirms the UK’s commitment to supporting Lebanon

U.K. Minister of State for the Middle East and International Development Alistair Burt Saturday reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting a strong and prosperous Lebanon as he concluded his visit.



As he left he announced further support to the Lebanese Army and celebrated the U.K.'s investment in Lebanon's future, according to a statement from British Embassy in Lebanon.



At a reception hosted to launch the Association of Lebanese Graduates of U.K. Universities, Burt formally announced SoUK.LB, a new initiative to help the growing social enterprise sector in Lebanon.

...