Hariri hails Cypriot support for Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Sunday praised Cyprus for its support for Lebanon's security in a news conference after talks with the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, a statement from Hariri's media office said.



He also thanked Cyprus for contributing to the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and "stressed to [Anastasiades] Lebanon's commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus".



In his remarks, Anastasiades announced that Cyprus would be delivering a new "military assistance package" to the Lebanese Army.



Following the meeting, Anastasiades hosted a dinner in honor of Hariri during which further discussions were held, the statement reported.

