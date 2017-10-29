Ibrahim freed Daesh kidnapped Syrian Druze: Jumblatt

More than a dozen Syrian Druze kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS) several weeks ago in Syria have been released thanks to the intervention of Lebanon's General Security chief, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt said Sunday.



A PSP source told The Daily Star that the 15 Syrian Druze had been kidnapped nearly three weeks ago.



He gave no further details but the Tweet indicated that the Druze detainees couldn't have originally been from Idlib in Syria's northwest that is held by rebel groups, including Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – that has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months. However, neither he nor Jumblatt gave an indication as to where the towns the detainees had returned to were.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV channel reported on Twitter, quoting Syrian TV, that the Syrian Army had freed 19 people, including women and children, who were kidnapped by Daesh in rural northeastern Hama.

