'Bad boy' of Japanese robotics shares vision with Lebanese students

Judging by the lack of empty seats in the auditorium, many students wanted to hear from the "bad boy" of Japanese robotics. Ishiguro is head of the Intelligent Robotics Laboratory at Osaka University, and recognized as one of the leading figures worldwide in the field of humanoid robotics.



From his lecture, it's clear that there is a gulf between the quality of technology in Japanese households compared to those of Lebanese.



Perhaps, Ishiguro suggests, the technology is more developed and readily available because of Japan's relatively geopolitical situation, which has been fairly stable since World War II.



Metni is wary about blaming the unstable security situation for Lebanon's lack of technological development.



Ishiguro considers that technological advances from outside Lebanon cannot simply be imported into the country to elevate the it to the same level of development as countries like Japan.



Ultimately, Ishiguro recommends that Lebanon needs to develop its own unique relationship with technology.

...