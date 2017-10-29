Beirut says hi, but no thank you to #TelAvivLovesBeirut

Beirut.com city guide's asked another user to be untagged from a Tweet that linking Beirut and Tel Aviv after the two were featured in a Forbes Magazine article over the weekend.



Forbes magazine published an international destinations list that included Beirut and Tel Aviv, leading Twitter user Marc Leibowitz, an Israeli investment manager, to Tweet the article and tagged the official account for the city of Tel Aviv and Beirut.com's account.



Several users sarcastically pointed out that Tel Aviv loves Beirut so much that during the 2006 war Israeli children writing messages on shells destined for Lebanon, sharing the images with the hashtag.



Iconic photos of postwar Lebanon destroyed by Israeli bombing were also widely circulated, with numerous Twitter users wondering how Israeli's can claim to love Beirut after their government leveled the city and killed its civilians.

