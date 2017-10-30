Aoun establishes solid record in first year

A year on, it's hard to argue that President Michel Aoun hasn't made swift work through promises made in his inaugural speech 365 days ago, despite being a divisive choice for the post at the time.



Even as Lebanon did not have a president for over two years prior to Aoun's appointment, security in the country had stabilized after the difficult years between 2011 and early 2014 and remained relatively calm compared to the region.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri formed a national unity government shortly after Aoun took office – in stark contrast to the 10 months it took to form a government under the previous administration.



On this front, Aoun has not been as successful in dissociating Lebanon from external conflicts as he vowed.



It is worth noting that U.S. President Donald Trump did not meet with Aoun, in a sign that political ties with the U.S. are no better than before the new president's reign.



As successful as Aoun has been with domestic politics, the country's foreign relations have not improved much under his leadership.



Under Aoun's watch, the Socio-economic Council was finally appointed after being dormant for over a decade.

...