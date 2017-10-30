Cyprus to deliver new military aid

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Sunday praised Cyprus for its support for Lebanon's security in a news conference after talks with the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, a statement from Hariri's media office said.



Anastasiades announced that Cyprus will deliver a new military assistance package to the Lebanese Armed Forces.



Hariri also said Cyprus can help Lebanon drum up support from other European Union member states for its economy, which is under heavy strain from the refugee crisis.



Cyprus hosts the U.N.'s longest-serving peacekeeping mission between the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.



In his remarks, Anastasiades announced that Cyprus would be delivering a new "military assistance package" to the Lebanese Army.

...