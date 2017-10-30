Ibrahim helps free kidnapped Syrian Druze

More than a dozen Syrian Druze kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS) several weeks ago in Syria have been released thanks to the intervention of Lebanon's General Security chief, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt said Sunday.



A PSP source told The Daily Star that the 15 Syrian Druze had been kidnapped nearly three weeks ago.



He gave no further details but the Tweet indicated that the Druze detainees could have originally been from Idlib, which is held by rebel groups, including Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (previously known as the Nusra Front) and has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months. Neither he nor Jumblatt gave an indication as to where the towns the detainees had returned to were.

...