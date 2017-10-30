Berri rejects biometric IDs without tender procedure

The ministerial committee tasked with following up on the new electoral law is set to meet Monday afternoon amid staunch refusal by Speaker Nabih Berri for printing the biometric ID cards without competitive bidding.



Nevertheless, Berri stood his ground against any move to print biometric ID cards without a bidding made through the Tenders Department.



Berri suggested that the Tenders Department starts the tender procedure for companies to start printing the ID cards for the 2022 parliamentary elections.

...