PSP denies Mawlawi deal in return of Syrian Druze release

The Progressive Socialist Party Monday denied reports that kidnapped Syrian Druze held by Daesh (ISIS) were released in return for allowing Islamist Shadi Mawlawi to escape Lebanon.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim contributed to the release of a number of Syrian Druze in rural Hama who were kidnapped by Daesh.



PSP's media arm, Anbaa Online, reported Monday that leaders in Idlib contacted Jumblatt after news emerged that a bus carrying 33 people was hijacked in an area surrounding the Sheikh Hilal village in Hama, where there was fighting between Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham -- previously known as the Nusra Front.



Community leaders from rural Hama and Idlib attempted to negotiate for the civilians' release after Daesh seemed willing to agree to an exchange deal for the Syrian government's release of Daesh detainees, the report added.

...