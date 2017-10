A Bahraini court Monday sentenced 19 Shiites to lengthy jail terms on charges of spying for Iran and Hezbollah and plotting to overthrow the regime, judicial sources said.



The prosecutor's office said the 19 belonged to the Al-Wafaa Islamic movement, a little-known group which Bahraini authorities say is linked to the Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah.



Bahrain accuses Shiite Iran of training "terrorist cells" that aim to overthrow its government, an allegation Tehran denies.

...