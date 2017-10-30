Bassil takes conciliatory tone in Chouf

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil struck a conciliatory tone during a visit to the Chouf Sunday, underscoring the importance of the 2001 Mountain Reconciliation after previously implying the deal wasn't well established.



Remarks made earlier this month drew a harsh rebuke from the Progressive Socialist Party, whose heartland is in the Chouf, as well as other parties.



Speaking from Maaser al-Chouf Sunday, Bassil softened his stance.



Bassil in his speech later touched on Jumblatt's comments on the proportional electoral law, saying that the FPM's stance allies with the PSP head's position.

