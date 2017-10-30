New airport exit fee goes into force

Passengers leaving Lebanon from Monday will have to pay higher exit fees following a tax hike law passed on Oct. 26 .



Tax on short-haul business and first class tickets is unchanged at LL70,000 and LL100,000, with a new LL100,000 tax on private jet passengers.



However, as of Monday, the tax on long-haul business class tickets is LL110,000, up from LL70,000, tax on long-haul first class tickets is LL150,000, up from LL100,000, and there is a new private jet passenger departure tax of LL400,000 .

...