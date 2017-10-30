Wife of Russian accused of Putin assassination plot shot dead in Kiev

The Ukrainian wife of a Chechen man accused by Russia of plotting to kill President Vladimir Putin was shot and killed outside Kiev Monday in an attack that also wounded her husband, Ukrainian interior ministry officials said.



Russian authorities accuse Osmayev of being part of a 2012 plot by Islamist rebels to kill Putin with a bomb in central Moscow.



Osmayev and Okuyeva are well-known figures in Ukraine, having served as volunteers for the Ukrainian military in a conflict with pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

...