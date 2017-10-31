Sidon unveils plan to ‘disappear’ trash

The Sidon municipality has disclosed a new plan to remove the burgeoning mountain of trash that looms large on the coastline south of the city, after two fires ignited inside the waste management facility over the past two months.



In the Beirut area, JCC manages the Karantina and Amrousieh waste sorting plants, as well as a storage facility for recycled waste in Burj Hammoud and the nearby Coral composting facility.



The new landfill, Saudi said, could be ready to operate by the end of this week.



As the area will now host the new landfill, old waste will need to be disposed of elsewhere.



However, the use of "inert waste" – or waste that will not decompose – to fill quarries is an internationally accepted practice that has not yet been implemented in Lebanon.



The Sidon municipality was contracted to receive $6 million over two years for managing Beirut's waste, while IBC is receiving a fee of $95 per ton, which adds up to $19,000 per day for an average of 200 tons.



Mayor Saudi rejected the claims, saying that the IBC facility was "working well". However, he did admit waste rejects – inorganic material that cannot be recycled – had been a problem since the Sicomo facility in the Bekaa suspended the incineration of waste in early 2016 .

...