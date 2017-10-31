PSP denies Mawlawi connection in Druze kidnap case

The Progressive Socialist Party Monday denied reports that kidnapped Syrian Druze held by Daesh (ISIS) were released in return for allowing Islamist Shadi Mawlawi to escape Lebanon.



Gen. Abbas Ibrahim contributed to the release of a number of Syrian Druze in rural Hama who were kidnapped by Daesh.



Al-Akhbar reported that on Oct. 11 that Daesh had kidnapped 26 civilians on their way to from Damascus to Idlib by bus and that many were from Druze towns in Jabal al-Summaq north of Aleppo.



Community leaders from rural Hama and Idlib attempted to negotiate for the civilians' release after Daesh seemed willing to agree to an exchange deal for the Syrian government's release of Daesh detainees, the report added.

...