Ogero alone should install fiber optics: Telecoms Committee

The only company that should install fiber optics in Lebanon is Ogero, Parliament's Media and Telecoms Committee said Tuesday, amid tensions between the state-owned company and the Telecoms Ministry.



Speaking to reporters, Fadlallah admitted that there was a disagreement between Telecoms Minister Jamal Jarrah and the committee over who should do the work.



The MP added that the case of fiber optics was brought forward to the State Shura Council.



Touching on the recent falling out between Ogero chief Imad Kreidieh and Jarrah, Fadlallah said the case was discussed in detail at Tuesday's committee meeting, but refused to give any details.

