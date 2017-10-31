Ibrahim details Mossad network bust

Gen. Abbas Ibrahim revealed that the agency unveiled a spying network in Lebanon working at the behest of Israel's Mossad over the summer.



In a documentary titled "The Secrets of Terrorism" broadcast on Al-Mayadeen Monday, Ibrahim said that General Security managed to track and reveal the leads of this network in July 2017 .



Every week, Khoury would go to a church in the suburbs of Brussels to pray and there he met people of British, American, Chinese, Romanian and Belgium nationalities who allegedly worked in a Mossad network that led by an African priest.

