Karantina residents protest incinerator project

In a bid to solve Beirut's waste management problem, the city municipality put forward a plan earlier this year for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant, a facility designed to combust waste to produce heat and electricity.



Residents of Karantina – an area where the air is already polluted by the two open-air dumps nearby – oppose the proposal in fear the incineration of waste will result in even greater damage to the environment.



Waste-to-energy facilities are designed to produce heat and, to a lesser extent, energy.

...