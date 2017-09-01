Sidon restricts Eid al-Adha sacrifices to slaughterhouses

Along the Sidon road, vendors Thursday displayed large joints of slaughtered meat for purchase on the eve of Eid al-Adha. But some people, like Abu Issam, have decided to buy a live sheep from the market in Sidon.



Abu Issam was planning to sacrifice the animal himself on the first day of the celebration.



This year, however, unlike years past, he can't slaughter the sheep outside his shop, as the Sidon municipality has asked residents not to butcher animals on public roads or at the entrances of buildings.



Instead, animal sacrifice is being restricted to the slaughterhouses in Sidon, under the supervision of veterinarians and at no additional cost, in a move to ensure the safety of the meat before its distribution.

