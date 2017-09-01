Hariri talks refugees, defense aid in official France visit

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he was working to increase support for the Lebanese Army and for the safe return of refugees to Syria, following a meeting with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe in Paris Thursday.



These issues are expected to be on the table in discussions between Hariri and French President Emmanuel Macron when they meet Friday.



Hariri rejected claims that Lebanon was divided over the results of the battle, as the Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced victory before the Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun and President Michel Aoun.



Hariri said that some sides are just seeking to take advantage of this victory.



Hariri also wished all Lebanese people a happy Eid al-Adha at a time when the country was passing through some difficult times. "The importance of the recent events is that the Lebanese Army won this war against Daesh and all Lebanese are proud of the Army and their victory," Hariri said, adding, "There is still more work to be done".



Prior to his meeting with Philippe, Hariri began his official visit in meeting with French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

...