Nasrallah says met with Assad over Daesh deal

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said Thursday that he met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus to discuss a deal with Daesh (ISIS) to uncover the fate of kidnapped Lebanese Army soldiers.



Part of the controversial Hezbollah-brokered deal saw Daesh militants leave the Lebanese-Syrian border area for Syria's Deir al-Zor.



The deal to transfer the Daesh militants to Albukamal, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, was not well-received by several Iraqi and U.S. officials.



Nasrallah said that the Syrian state was burdened with the "embarrassment" of accepting the militants for Lebanon's sake.



This didn't happen, Nasrallah added, praising Aoun.



Throughout the Fajr al-Joroud offensive, the Army and political officials have repeatedly distanced themselves from Hezbollah's simultaneous operation on the Syrian side of western Qalamoun, saying the Army was acting independently.



Nasrallah said that the Lebanese border and the outskirts now fell within the Army's responsibilities, adding that some posts taken by Hezbollah in Lebanon have already been handed over the Army.



Nasrallah added that Israel was annoyed with what happened in the border areas.

...