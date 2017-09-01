Britain lifts electronic device ban on flights from Cairo

This file photo taken on January 27, 2014, shows a traveler walking past a newly-opened TSA Pre-check application center at Terminal C of the LaGuardia Airport in New York City. (AFP/John Moore)
Britain lifts laptop ban on flights from Jordan
Britain tells Turkey it will lift ban on in-flight electronics: Anadolu
Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Britain lifts laptop ban on flights from Jordan
Britain tells Turkey it will lift ban on in-flight electronics: Anadolu
Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE