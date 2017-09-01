Sidon celebrates Eid al-Adha

An outpouring of celebration swept south Lebanon Friday to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha.



The festivities of Eid al-Adha even reached the unstable Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh.



Earlier this month, nearly week long clashes led to widespread destruction of areas of the camp. Many residents who fled the fighting to other areas of Ain al-Hilweh or to nearby Sidon are yet to be able to return home.



It is traditional to sacrificing an animal and give an equal share to the less fortunate, to relatives and for your own family.

...