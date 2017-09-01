Hezbollah doesn't control Lebanon: PM Hariri tells Le Monde

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Friday said Israel knows very well that there are no Iranian rocket-manufacturing sites in Lebanon and is using the claim as part of a false campaign.



Hariri said that claims Hezbollah was the main power in Lebanon were categorically false.



Hezbollah played a key role in the battle leading up to the Lebanese Army's "Fajr al-Joroud" operation saw the military drive out the last remaining Daesh (ISIS) militants from Lebanese soil.



When asked how 300 militants were allowed to safely leave Lebanon, Hariri said that he didn't want a similar situation to the 2014 clashes when over 30 Lebanese servicemen were kidnapped and a number of others were slain by Daesh in the northeastern border town of Arsal.



Hariri played down Hezbollah's role in fighting extremists, saying that the Lebanese Army was the one who played the major role and carried out all the operations.



Responding to recent reports and claims that the United States is proposing to cut military aid to the Lebanese Army, Hariri cited his recent trip to Washington where he met with U.S. President Donald Trump.

