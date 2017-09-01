Bodies of Hezbollah fighters handed over by Daesh

The bodies of two Hezbollah fighters were handed over by Daesh (ISIS) in Syria as part of an ongoing agreement to grant safe passage to the militants to leave the Lebanese-Syrian border area for eastern Syria, Hezbollah media reported Friday evening.



Nasrallah said earlier this week that two Hezbollah fighters would be released soon as part of an ongoing deal with Daesh for transfer to eastern Syria.



The deal comes after the Lebanese Army launched an offensive -- dubbed the Fajr al-Joroud -- against the Daesh militants who have been entrenched on the Lebanese-Syrian border since 2014 .

...