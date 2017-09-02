Large fire extinguished in Jabal Moussa, Chouwen

A large forest fire that began scorching the ecologically diverse Chouwen and Jabal Moussa areas of Kesrouan in August was extinguished Friday, Jabal Moussa Biosphere Reserve said.



In the coming week, Barakat said, experts will be brought to the area in order to assess the damage done to the reserve – one of the Middle East's most bio-diverse regions, inhabited by around 700 plant and animal species.



Recently, local environmental groups have been working to create protocols and develop measures to adequately prepare for and deal with the outbreak of fires. Barakat said that the reserve would engage with this project with renewed urgency after this latest fire.

...