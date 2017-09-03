Back to School campaign aims to enroll 400,000

Over 400,000 children in Lebanon are expected to receive free education this year under the Back to School campaign, despite dwindling funds on the part of international donors.



Titled 'Abtal Al-Madrasa ("School Heroes"), the campaign celebrated those who prioritize presence and success in school above all else.



Last year, 260,000 Lebanese and 195,000 non-Lebanese children between the age of 3 and 18 were enrolled in school.



However, the Back to School initiative faces a $9.8 million funding gap, which is expected to reach $25 -- 35 million next year.

...