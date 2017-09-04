Zakka's 10 year Iranian prison sentence upheld

Lebanese national Nizar Zakka's decade long prison sentence, on charges of cooperating with the United States, was upheld by an Iranian court Sunday, Iran's news agency reported.



Tehran Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said that the Appeal Court upheld the 10-year-long prison sentences for four U.S. and Iranian nationals, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.



Born in Lebanon, Zakka -- also a permanent U.S. resident -- was detained while attending a conference he was invited to in Tehran in 2015 . He was issued with a $4.2 million fine and a 10-year prison sentence on charges of spying on behalf of the U.S.

