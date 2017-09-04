Ain al-Hiwleh clashes not a coincidence: Ibrahim

It was not a coincidence that clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp last month coincided with the Lebanese Army's offensive in the northeast border region, General Security Chief Maj.



Clashes in Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh began on Aug. 17 and their intensity increased when the Army launched its Fajr al-Joroud offensive on Aug. 19 to oust militants belonging to Daesh (ISIS) in the outskirts of Al-Qaa and Ras Baalbeck.



Before the Army's offensive, Hezbollah launched a battle in July against militants belonging to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham -- previously known as the Nusra Front- in the outskirts of Arsal.

...