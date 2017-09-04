Musawi responds to Hariri on Daesh offensive

Hezbollah MP Nawwaf Musawi Monday fired back at comments made by Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the recent battle to expel Daesh from an enclave on the Lebanese-Syrian border, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Recent controversy has emerged in Lebanon over whether the Lebanese government should coordinate with the Syrian regime.



Musawi went on to say that Hezbollah views the Syrian regime as legitimate and a part of the "axis of resistance" and denounced the actions of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.



Musawi said that many Hezbollah supporters had died in the battle against Jabhat Fatah al-Sham –formerly the Nusra front – and Daesh.



He also said that Jabhat Fatah al-Sham were the main perpetrators of the killing of Lebanese soldiers and the kidnapping of the nine Lebanese servicemen from Arsal in 2014, and questioned why the March 14 alliance had remained silent when Hezbollah had negotiated with them.

...