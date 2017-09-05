New garbage plan: Reopen Naameh

The Environment Ministry's new plan to alleviate Lebanon's waste-management crisis calls for the controversial reopening of the infamous Naameh landfill, in addition to other measures.



This, the plan details, can be accomplished in 120 days and the new cells can be used for waste storage for one year. On the contrary, cells within the landfill last about five years but need three years to be prepared and would therefore take too long to be completed.



However, the government might choose not to approve the plan as part of a new strategy to tackle waste management. And even if it did, this would not guarantee that the current temporary landfills would not keep accumulating waste beyond 2018 .

