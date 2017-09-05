Hamadeh lays out road map for private schools

Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh met school stakeholders Monday to talk about changes to school fees and set out a road map for development.



Hamadeh was chairing the first Emergency Committee for Education with heads of private schools, teachers' unions and parent committees, as well as accounting experts.



Hamadeh said he wanted to structure private school budgets in a way that met demands of both teachers and the Federation of Educational Institutions but that did not put significant pressure on the parents' committees and took into consideration the economic situation of the country.

...