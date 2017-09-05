‘Step boldly’ into the world, Khuri tells university

In a complex and shifting world, the American University of Beirut can help foster tolerance, learning and humanity, the establishment's president said at the opening of the new academic year Monday. AUB President Fadlo Khuri opened the new academic year with a ceremony and a call to action in front of assembled deans, trustees, vice presidents, faculty, students and various university stakeholders. Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Philip S. Khoury and Provost Mohammad Harajli both attended as Khuri spoke about the state of the world today, and AUB's role and vision within it.



Established in 1866, AUB is a leading Lebanese and regional university, with 8,800 students and around 1,200 faculty.



In the face of many challenges, Khuri said students should remain hopeful.

...