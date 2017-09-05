Lebanon gain allows Syria shift: commander

The Army and Hezbollah's successful offensives against Daesh (ISIS) militants that were entrenched in Lebanese territory have allowed Syrian troops to be transferred to the front in Deir al-Zor, a pro-regime military commander told Reuters Monday. "It helped a lot to switch the military effort of the Syrian army and the resistance to the eastern Syrian desert," the unidentified commander said, adding that thousands of troops had arrived from the battle on the Lebanese border.



Daesh fighters and their families evacuated from the enclave as part of a surrender deal were escorted by the Syrian army and Hezbollah to eastern Syria, but have been stopped from reaching Deir al-Zor by the U.S.-led coalition.



The deal also saw the bodies of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member and two Hezbollah fighters handed over in exchange for allowing 25 wounded Daesh fighters to travel with the convoy.

...