Ain al-Hilweh clashes linked to Army offensive: Ibrahim

General Security director Abbas Ibrahim said Monday that the August clashes that shook the Sidon-based Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh were meant to coincide with the Lebanese Army's offensive on the Syrian-Lebanese border. The latest round of clashes began on Aug. 17, their intensity only increasing as the Army launched its offensive to oust Daesh (ISIS) militants from Lebanese territory on Aug. 19 dubbed "Fajr al-Joroud" (Dawn of the Outskirts).



Before the Army's offensive on the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa, Hezbollah attacked Jabhat Fatah al-Sham's positions on the outskirts of the border town of Arsal.



Following warnings from Lebanese authorities calling for security and stability in the camp, local Palestinian leadership put an end to the clashes.



An Ain al-Hilweh-based security source told The Daily Star that there were two challenges facing the Palestinian leadership in the camp.



Saturday, around 11 p.m., a personal dispute between two Palestinian refugees escalated into a gunfight between Osbat al-Ansar and Jund al-Sham members in the camp's Tawari neighborhood, a source told The Daily Star.

...