Cabinet goes back to work in wake of Daesh defeat

Hariri is scheduled to begin a two-day official visit to Moscow on Sept. 11 aimed at enlisting Russia's support for Lebanon in coping with 2 million Syrian refugees, according to government estimates, whose presence is straining the country's ailing economy and fragile infrastructure, sources close to the premier said.



One major outcome of the visit was the declaration by Macron after his meeting with Hariri that France will host two conferences in the first quarter of next year: the first to boost the Lebanese economy and the second to discuss the issue of Syrian refugees. Macron also said that he would be traveling to Lebanon next year to lay the groundwork for these two conferences.One of the two conferences is being billed as a "Paris IV" donor conference, styled as a follow up to "Paris III," which saw international states come together to pledge support for Lebanon just six months after the country's 34-day war with Israel in 2006 .



Macron lauded the Lebanese state and its people for welcoming the Syrian refugees.

