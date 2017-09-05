Palestinian scholars in Lebanon denounce Myanmar massacres

A group of Palestinian scholars based in Lebanon Tuesday condemned the ongoing violence perpetrated against Muslim minorities in Myanmar, according to state media.



The Council said members of the Rohingya ethnic group – a Muslim minority in the Buddhist country – were being hung, shot and raped and that babies were being barbequed on sheet metal.



The treatment of Myanmar's roughly 1.1 million Rohingya is the biggest challenge facing Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who critics say has not done enough to protect the Muslim minority from persecution.

...