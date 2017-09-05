UNRWA visits Ain al-Hilweh's battle-scarred streets

A top official from the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees Tuesday visited conflict-affected areas in the restive Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh to assess the humanitarian situation in the camp.



UNRWA's Deputy Director-General Gwyn Lewis visited the camp's neighborhood of Al-Tiri – the streets of which bore the brunt of recent clashes – as well as other embattled neighborhoods, in order to better understand the living conditions of affected families and the infrastructural damage to the area.



Ain al-Hilweh has experienced relative calm since fierce battles between Fatah Movement members and extremists hiding out in the camp flared up on Aug. 19 .

...