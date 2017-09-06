UNRWA deputy country director calls for stability during Ain al-Hilweh visit

Deputy country director for the U.N. agency for Palestinians lamented the impact recent fighting in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp has had on civilians and called for stability during a visit Tuesday. Gwyn Lewis, deputy country director for UNRWA, Tuesday toured the neighborhoods of Ain al-Hilweh that were most affected by clashes earlier this month.



Lewis was the first senior UNRWA official to visit the camp since the latest clashes in August.



We've started with the clearing of debris and garbage collection and we're doing an assessment at the moment of the water systems and we're seeing how we can get electricity back working," Lewis said.



She also announced that UNRWA would identify the basic needs of the population and secure urgent funding in cooperation with donor countries.



Lewis surveyed the Al-Tiri neighborhood, much of which remains cluttered with piles of debris, and listened to the demands of families who had been worst affected by the recent violence.



A woman who identified herself as a member of the Hussein family said she had to vacate her damaged four-story house due to the clashes.



A UNRWA engineer who was surveying the damage said that while the destruction was immense, many people could begin moving back into their homes soon.

...