Israel begins massive drill in Hezbollah battle simulation

At dawn Tuesday, Israel began the largest military exercises in 19 years to simulate a battle against Hezbollah using ground, air, sea and even cyber forces, the Times of Israel reported.



Ever since Israel fought a 34-day war with Hezbollah in 2006, the Jewish state has been developing countermeasures to mitigate the threat posed by the force's rockets.



The conflict erupted on July 12, 2006, when Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers along Lebanon's southern border.



About 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were also killed.



Hezbollah is believed to have replenished and upgraded its arsenal since the 2006 War.



However, Hanna explained that the exercise was an opportunity for the Israeli army to test out their battlefield readiness.

