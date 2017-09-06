Prosecutor discusses STL progress with Hariri, Jreissati

Norman Farrell, prosecutor for the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, met separately with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati to discuss progress in the international case. Farrell, accompanied by Deputy Prosecutor Judge Joyce Tabet, met with Hariri as part of regular meetings to update Lebanese officials on developments of the prosecution, a statement from the prime minister's media office said.



Farrell and Tabet also met with Jreissati for a regular meeting, the state-run National News Agency reported. It said that Farrell, Tabet and the justice minister discussed the progress of the prosecution and the case against the individuals suspected of carrying out the 2005 Beirut bombing.

...