UNIFIL changes provide transparency: Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Tuesday praised the changes to UNIFIL's mandate, saying they will significantly strengthen the efforts of the U.N. peacekeeping force "to stop the Hezbollah terrorists" in southern Lebanon and border regions. In an op-ed published by the Jerusalem Post, Haley said that Hezbollah has amassed an arsenal of weapons, including rockets and missiles and hardened fighters to prepare for war and the destruction of Israel "right under the nose" of UNIFIL monitors.



Haley has recently criticized UNIFIL force commander Maj.



Haley reiterated a concern raised in her remarks following the Security Council vote to renew UNIFIL's mandate.

...