Jubeir: Iran using Hezbollah to destabilize the region

In a new escalation of Saudi-Iranian tensions that could impact Lebanon, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir Tuesday accused Iran of destabilizing the region through Hezbollah and "terrorist attacks".



Jubeir also dismissed as "laughable" a recent statement made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in which he talked about a possible rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia that are currently locked in a bitter struggle for power and influence in the volatile region.



Speaking to reporters at the Saudi Embassy in London, Jubeir reiterated his country's position that Tehran must change its policies before any improvement in Saudi-Iranian ties long strained by the conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Bahrain, where the two regional heavyweights back opposite sides.



Zarif said last month that Iran would soon exchange diplomatic visits after the two countries severed diplomatic ties last year.



