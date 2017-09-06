Bodies belong to soldiers, Jreissati says ahead of results

More than three years of dread and uncertainty for friends and families of the nine kidnapped Lebanese soldiers will come to an end Wednesday when the final DNA results of recovered bodies will be made public.



Jreissati announced early Tuesday that the results would be published in order to prove beyond any doubt that the bodies are those of the soldiers kidnapped by Daesh (ISIS) in 2014 .



Over 30 servicemen were kidnapped when Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – briefly overran the northeastern border town of Arsal in 2014 .



Five were killed in captivity, leaving 16 with Nusra, who were later released in 2015, and nine soldiers still held by Daesh.



However, one of the nine held by Daesh joined the militant group leaving just eight soldiers in captivity.



Kahwagi and current Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun met Tuesday at the military headquarters in Yarze.



The Army launched its operation against Daesh, dubbed "Fajr al-Joroud," and pushed the militants into a 20 square kilometers area of Lebanese territory before a cease-fire was reached.



The U.S.-led coalition against Daesh bombed the convoy's route and some 85 Daesh fighters trying to reach the 17 buses carrying some 600 fighters and their families.

...